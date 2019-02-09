Fire damages shop at Residency Road

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 08:
A handicrafts shop was gutted in a fire incident on Friday morning at Residency Road here damaging property worth lakhs of rupees.
The proprietor of the shop, Gowhar Ahmad Mir told The Rising Kashmir that fire broke out in the shop at around 3 a.m and they were informed by the watchman of the shopping complex.
He said fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but damage was already done by the fire inside the shop. The shop was located on the ground floor of shopping complex and the cause of fire was short circuit.
Mir’s family claimed around that goods worth 1-3 crore rupees (Kashmiri shawls) were turned into ashes.
A senior official at Fire and Emergency services said their team reached the spot within no time and controlled the fire from spreading to other shops in the complex.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com