Fire damages several structures in CRPF camp Zainakote

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Several structures were damaged in a major fire incident that broke out inside a paramilitary CRPF camp at Zainakote area of Srinagar last night.
“In the intervening night of 8 and 9 January, a major fire broke out in the unit HQ campus of 44 Bn, CRPF located at Zainakote, Srinagar,” CRPF spokesman said in statement.
He said that the fire was contained due to quick action of the fire fighting teams of Muzgund and Qamarwari.
“The fire, which engulfed the 02 semi-permanent structures, was doused only after around two hours. A sizeable quantity of Govt as well as regimental stores and structures were damaged,” the spokesman said adding that no personnel was injured in the incident.
As per the fire tender teams of Fire and Emergency Services department, the short circuit is suspected to be the likely cause of the fire, he said.