Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An overnight blaze gutted a building of administrative block of Amar Singh College at Gogjibagh area here .

Reports said that the fire erupted at around 2:00 am from the building of Admission section of the Administrative Block.

In the mishap, the entire documents inside the building were destroyed completely, they said.

An official said that the fire was brought under control by the sleuths of Fire and Emergency Department.

Meanwhile, two class rooms of a primary school besides laboratory items and other equipments were damaged in a mysterious fire incident last night at Walkul in Sogam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A police officer said in both the fire incidents, investigations have been initiated to ascertain the cause of fire. (GNS)