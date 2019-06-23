Fire damages Masjid in Bandipora

June 23, 2019 |

A Masjid was damaged in a fire incident in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Friday night.

Reports reaching GNS said that fire broke out from second-storey of Al-Noor Masjid at main town Bandipora last night.

However, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse off the flames. Later, the fire was brought under control with help of fire tenders and locals.

In the incident, the 2nd story of Masjid was completely damaged, reports said. A police officer said the cause of fire is believed to be electrical short circuit. The officer, however said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigations in this regard.