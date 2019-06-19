Fire damages J&K Bank branch Botshah Mohalla

June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Fire broke out in J&K Bank’s Botshah Mohallah branch in Lal Bazar area on Tuesday, causing damage to the building.

An official at Fire and Emergency Services Department confirmed the fire incident at J&K Bank Branch Botshah Mohalla Lalbazar. “Fire tenders rushed towards the spot and fire was brought under control within two and half hours,” he said adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

The official said they received a call at 3.15 pm and the fire was brought under control.

“The two-storey rented building was damaged partially including furniture, ceiling, laptops and other items,” he said.

A police official at Lal Bazar police station told Rising Kashmir that they are investigating the cause of the fire.