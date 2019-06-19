About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Fire damages J&K Bank branch Botshah Mohalla

 Fire broke out in J&K Bank’s Botshah Mohallah branch in Lal Bazar area on Tuesday, causing damage to the building.
An official at Fire and Emergency Services Department confirmed the fire incident at J&K Bank Branch Botshah Mohalla Lalbazar. “Fire tenders rushed towards the spot and fire was brought under control within two and half hours,” he said adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
The official said they received a call at 3.15 pm and the fire was brought under control.
“The two-storey rented building was damaged partially including furniture, ceiling, laptops and other items,” he said.
A police official at Lal Bazar police station told Rising Kashmir that they are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Fire damages J&K Bank branch Botshah Mohalla

              

 Fire broke out in J&K Bank’s Botshah Mohallah branch in Lal Bazar area on Tuesday, causing damage to the building.
An official at Fire and Emergency Services Department confirmed the fire incident at J&K Bank Branch Botshah Mohalla Lalbazar. “Fire tenders rushed towards the spot and fire was brought under control within two and half hours,” he said adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
The official said they received a call at 3.15 pm and the fire was brought under control.
“The two-storey rented building was damaged partially including furniture, ceiling, laptops and other items,” he said.
A police official at Lal Bazar police station told Rising Kashmir that they are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;