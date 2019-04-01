Fire damages food court in Mendhar

April 01, 2019 | Agencies

A fire broke out in a food court in Mendhar town in Poonch district on Monday, damaging property worth lakhs of rupees.

Reports said as the fire erupted from a small food court, people rushed to the scene to douse off the flames.

People managed to remove a LPG cylinder from the food court which prevented the fire from spreading further, reports said.

Locals also expressed their strong resentment against fire and emergency services for untimely response. (KNO)

(Representational picture)