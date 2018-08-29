Fire damages Army barracks in Machil

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, Aug 28:
A major fire incident damaged army barracks in Machil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Reports said army’s 45 RR headquarter camp located at Hamar Gali in Machil sector caught fire due to apparent short circuit.
The fire spread within no time damaging army barracks, arms and ammunition and oil barrels.
A police official said that though arms and ammunition was safely retrieved from the barracks, however, the oil barrels and other property suffered massive damage. He said that over 10 barracks were gutted in the fire.
The official said some explosives also caught fire as a result continuous blasts were heard.
SSP Kupwara said fire was brought under control after strenuous efforts.
He said the quantum of loss is being assessed.
Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the fire incident took place in Machil sector at 2 pm today.
“The fire was brought under control. Some damage to property took place. However, there is no loss of life in the fire,” he said.
Kalia said caused of the fire was being ascertained.