Fire damages administrative block of Amar Singh College

March 30, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Office records, admission details of the students gutted

Massive fire broke at Amar Singh (AS) College here on Friday damaging the records and admission details of the students.

Witnesses told The Rising Kashmir that fire was spotted early in the morning in Admission Block of the college which then spread to the whole building.

They said the fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the flames and controlled the fire from spreading.

Principal of AS College, Prof Shaheen Altaf said the incident has completely damaged the two rooms in the admission block of the college.

“All records of the officials and students have been damaged,” she said adding they came to know about the incident at around 03 AM.

“We are accessing the CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the facts,” she said.

The college administration has registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the fire incident.

An official at Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was brought under control by immediate response of fire tenders who reached the spot within no time.

“We got the call at around 02.20 AM and reached the spot 02.34 AM with five fire tenders,” the official said.