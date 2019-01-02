Fire damages 6 houses in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area

Irfan YatooSrinagar
At least six houses were partially damaged in a fire incident in Dalhassanyar area of Habbakadal Wednesday, causing damage to property worth lakhs.
Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that at around 12 noon fire was spotted as having erupted in a residential house which then spread to other houses in the area.
They said, fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire from spreading.
An official from Fire and Emergency Services said that their team reached the spot within no time.
"There was no fire gap between houses but still we controlled the fire within no time," the official said.
[Representational Pic]