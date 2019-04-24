About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fire damages 5 shops in Sopore town

Five shops were damaged in a fire incident in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said the fire broke out from a three-storey shopping complex at Iqbal market in the town following which fire tenders were put into service  to control the fire.

There was no loss of life or injuries in the incident and the fire was brought under control. However, the cause of it was not known yet.

 

(Representational picture)

