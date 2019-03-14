Fire damages 4 residential houses in Sopore

March 14, 2019 | Noor ul Haq



Four houses were damaged in a massive fire incident at Chankhan area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town, Tuesday night, damaging property worth lakhs.

A police official said that the fire started from a three storey residential house of Khizar Mohammad Malla, which later on engulfed three other residential houses in the densely populated locality of Chankhan Sopore.

Soon after the incident, people rushed towards the area besides fire tenders from the town were also pressed into service to douse the flames.

Station Officer Fire and Emergency Service Department Sopore, Mohammad Ashraf said that the fire was massive but timely action of fire service staff saved the neighbouring houses.

“Due to swift action from fire service men, the flames were doused with no more damage in the dense populated locality. Four residential structures got damaged in the inferno,” Ashraf said.

He said that upper portion of the four houses were damaged in the fire and damage to two kiryana and two copper shops was also reported in the incident.

According to locals, the fire started at around 12:30 a.m, probably due to a short circuit creating chaos in the area.

Officials however said that efforts are on to ascertain the cause of fire.

Police said that the damaged houses belonged to Bashir Ahmad Malla son of Late Abdul Rashid Malla, Abdul Rahid Malla, Nazir Ahmad Malla son’s of Abdul Khaliq Malla, Showkat Ahmad Malla, Imran of Malla son's of Khazir Mohammad Malla, Zoona Begum wife of Khazir Mohammad Malla, Firdous Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Maqbool and Ghulam Nabi Malla son of Ghulam Mohi ud din Malla.