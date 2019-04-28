About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Fire causes minor damage to J&K Bank branch Drugmulla

Fire broke out in J&K Bank branch at Drugmulla in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

The fire caused minor damage to the bank's structure, reports said.

However, the flames were doused immediately by fire service men and locals.

The cause of fire is believed to be a short circuit.

Reports said the chest and record room of the bank branch are safe.

;