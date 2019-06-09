Fire breaks out outside Jammu SSH

A fire broke out on Sunday outside Super Specialty Hospital in the winter capital of the state.
A Fire and Emergency Services official said that they received information regarding fire broke out outside SSH in bushes due to heat.
He added that two fire tenders were pressed into service to the spot to control the fire which was spreading fast due to winds.
[Representational Pic]
