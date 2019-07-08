About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 08, 2019 | Agencies

Fire breaks out in vegetable market in Jammu

A major fire broke out on Monday in vegetable market here in Janipura area, police said.

They said that there was a report of cylinder blast following which fire broke out in vegetable market of Janipura.

"The fire spread to other kiosks," police said adding that two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service from Roopnagar area.

[Representational Pic]

