Fire breaks out in vegetable market in Jammu

July 08, 2019 | Agencies

A major fire broke out on Monday in vegetable market here in Janipura area, police said.

They said that there was a report of cylinder blast following which fire broke out in vegetable market of Janipura.

"The fire spread to other kiosks," police said adding that two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service from Roopnagar area.

[Representational Pic]