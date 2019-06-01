About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 01, 2019 | Agencies

Fire breaks out in Mankote, Balakot along LoC, mines explode

 

x (x)
 

Many landmines exploded along the Line of Control after devastating fire broke out in Mankote and Balakot areas of Poonch district.

“The fire broke out close to the fence on Saturday and it shifted to nearby parts of the border by afternoon,” official sources here said.

They said that the fire covered a larger area along the LoC, which put Army personnel guarding forward posts on alert.

[Representational Pic]

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 01, 2019 | Agencies

Fire breaks out in Mankote, Balakot along LoC, mines explode

 

x (x)
 

              

Many landmines exploded along the Line of Control after devastating fire broke out in Mankote and Balakot areas of Poonch district.

“The fire broke out close to the fence on Saturday and it shifted to nearby parts of the border by afternoon,” official sources here said.

They said that the fire covered a larger area along the LoC, which put Army personnel guarding forward posts on alert.

[Representational Pic]

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;