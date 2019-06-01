Fire breaks out in Mankote, Balakot along LoC, mines explode

June 01, 2019 | Agencies

Many landmines exploded along the Line of Control after devastating fire broke out in Mankote and Balakot areas of Poonch district.

“The fire broke out close to the fence on Saturday and it shifted to nearby parts of the border by afternoon,” official sources here said.

They said that the fire covered a larger area along the LoC, which put Army personnel guarding forward posts on alert.

[Representational Pic]