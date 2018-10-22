Fire breaks out at SKIMS maternity hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
Fire broke out inside the maternity hospital of SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura on Monday afternoon.
Eyewitnesses said fire engulfed the hospital's canteen block at around 3 pm.
However, fire tenders immediately reached the spot to control the fire.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said the fire broke out in the canteen near hospital's laboratory block.
"It was a minor fire incident and it has been brought under control," he told Rising Kashmir.
Initial reports suggest that no loss of life or injury was reported in the fire incident.