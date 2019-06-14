Fire breaks out at Hotel Green Park in Gulmarg

June 14, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A hotel building gutted in a massive fire incident at world famous tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

"Fire broke out in Hotel Green Park near Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) at around 2 p.m on Thursday, resulting in severe damage to the building," an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department told Rising Kashmir.

He said the upper storey of the building completely gutted in the fire, resulting in severe damage to the hotel.

A police official said that all the tourists and staff were evacuated to safety.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the cause of fire as a short circuit. A film shooting crew was resting in the hotel, who were evacuated by police party Gulmarg with immediately. There were no reports of any injury to any person in the incident," he added.

The police official said that hotel management claimed that someone from the film crew had kept the electric blanket on with room locked that probably became the reason for the massive fire incident.

"We are investigating the case,” he added.

