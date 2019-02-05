About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fire affected Kashmiri stall holders in Hyderabad seek relief from JK Govt

Published at February 05, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 04:

The Kashmiri stall holders who had erected their stalls in an exhibition in Hyderabad that were gutted in mysterious blaze; Monday appealed the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik to provide relief to them.
Shameem Ahmad Shameem of SK Pora Magam of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, a stall holder who also lost his belongings in the fire told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that at least 60 Kashmiri stalls were among the 230 stalls that were gutted in mysterious fire some days back.
“The Kashmiri damaged stalls include 30 dry fruits stalls, 12 leather stalls, 21 shawl stalls. We were promised of relief by the government but so far nothing has been done in this regard,” Shameem said.
He added that the Kashmiri stall holders suffered a damage of at least 10-11 lakh rupees each while the clothes of some among them got also gutted in fire.
Shameem further informed that All India Industrial Society that had organized the exhibition returned their rent to the fire victims here.
“We appeal the Governor Satya Pal Malik to provide relief to the Kashmiri fire affected stall holders so that they can restart their business and could heave a sigh of relief,” the fire affected stall holders said. (KNS)

 

