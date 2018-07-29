FIR lodged against fake doctor, clinic sealed by Pattan admin

Noor ul HaqPattan:
The Pattan sub district administration of Baramulla Saturday sealed a medical clinic at Hyderbeigh for providing space and displaying the sign board of a “fake doctor”, who used to treat patients without any valid degree and license to practice the profession at various places of North Kashmir. The officials also lodged an FIR against the ‘fake doctor' identified as Tariq Ahmad of Chukur Pattan of Baramulla district.
A joint team of officials headed by Executive Magistrate Pattan Syed Faheem, Block Medical Officer Pattan Masrat Ahmad, SDPO & SHO Pattan sealed the USG clinic, X-ray plant and laboratory of Dar Medicate at Hyderbeigh Pattan.
An official said that Dar Medicate was sealed for providing space and displaying signboards of the “fake doctor”.
Block Medical Officer Pattan Dr Masrat said that the Dar Medicate was sealed after different complaints against the owner of the clinic were received.
He said that investigation in this matter is going on.
Earlier in a viral video on social media, “Dr Tariq Ahmad” an “orthopedic doctor” without holding any genuine degree was seen prescribing medicines and treating patients at a clinic. The ‘fake doctor’ is said to be operating at many clinics of North Kashmir with “Orthopedic surgeon holding MBBS, MS degree” written on prescription slip.
While talking to Rising Kashmir, SHO Pattan Mohammad Saleem said that after various complaints an FIR was lodged against the erring person at police station Pattan.
“An FIR under number 156/2018 US 420, 336 has been registered against the erring person. We are investigating the matter,” SHO Pattan said.
He said that police has launched a manhunt and the erring person will be arrested soon and persons involved in this crime will be also arrested.
The accused person couldn't be contacted for his response.