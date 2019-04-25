FIR against Pragya Thakur inadequate response: Soz

April 25, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that the Election Commission has shown itself in poor light, former union minister and senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz said the EC’s FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for admitting her involvement in the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 was not an adequate response to her ‘open propagation of sectarian Hindutva’.

Pragya Thakur, main accused in Malegaon blast, BJP’s nominee for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

“My assessment on the performance of the EC is that it has shown a kind of partisan attitude in the discharge of its duty.

When it decided to lodge an FIR against Pragya Thakur, the other day, I was disgusted to see that EC had not shown its nerve to deal with the terror under the law, fully,” Prof Soz said in a statement issued here on Thursday.