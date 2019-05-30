Fine of Rs 64,000 imposed on erring traders at Kupwara

The Court of Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)) Kupwara today imposed a fine of Rs 64,000 from six Food Business Operators for selling substandard and misbranded food items.
A team of officials inspected various shopkeepers in the district wherein they found sub-standard services and consumables in the unhygienic condition provided to the people. The adjudicating officer imposed fine under various sections of Food Safety & Standard Act. He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations besides providing qualitative services to the people.
The Court of Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)) Kupwara today imposed a fine of Rs 64,000 from six Food Business Operators for selling substandard and misbranded food items.
A team of officials inspected various shopkeepers in the district wherein they found sub-standard services and consumables in the unhygienic condition provided to the people. The adjudicating officer imposed fine under various sections of Food Safety & Standard Act. He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations besides providing qualitative services to the people.