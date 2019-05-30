About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Fine of Rs 64,000 imposed on erring traders at Kupwara

The Court of Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)) Kupwara today imposed a fine of Rs 64,000 from six Food Business Operators for selling substandard and misbranded food items.
A team of officials inspected various shopkeepers in the district wherein they found sub-standard services and consumables in the unhygienic condition provided to the people. The adjudicating officer imposed fine under various sections of Food Safety & Standard Act. He also warned them to abide by the legal regulations besides providing qualitative services to the people.

