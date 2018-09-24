Fine-arts and literary activities conducted

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu September 23:
The ninth day of ‘Display Your Talent-2018-19’ organized by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, was dedicated to fine-arts and literary activities; Sketching, Poster Making, Essay Writing & Short Story Writing were conducted at different venues at University of Jammu. Prof. Parmeshwari Sharma along-with Judges of the event distributed mementos amongst the winners.
In Essay Writing competition, around 60 students from different colleges, institutes and departments of the University of Jammu participated. The topics given to the students for Essay Writing were ‘Vision of Gandhi Ji for Ideal India’ and Relevance of Gandhi Ji’s philosophy in modern India’.
The topics related to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi in different fine arts and literary events were given to the students by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
In Short Story Writing, 40 students participated. Dr. Sandeep Dubey was the Teacher In-Charge of the event. The results of both the literary events would be declared at the valedictory function.
In Sketching, Shabnam Bukhari from GCW, Gandhi Nagar, Deepanshu Thakur from MIET and Pranav Shivgotra from GCET stood First, Second and Third respectively. The Certificates of Merit were awarded to Karan from The Business School and Pallavi Gujral from the Department of Zoology. Bhushan Kesar, Vijay Anand and M.A. Almansour were the Judges and Dr. Sarita Sood was the Teacher Incharge of the event.
In Poster Making, the topics given to the participants were ‘Peace’, ‘Swachhta’ and ‘Global-Brotherhood’. Shrishti Koul from GCW, Gandhi Nagar stood First, Moninder Kumar from GGM Science College stood Second. The Third position was shared by Aamir Hussain from GDC Doda and Archna Bharti from GDC Hiranagar. The Certificates of Merit were awarded to Anqa Gupta from SHTM, Mehak Sharma from Deppartment of Physics and Adeep Bhogal from Institute of Music and Fine Arts. Manoj Chopra and Suresh Sharma were the adjudicators of the event.
The events were coordinated Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor) and Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer).
Needhi Kumari, Saloni Verma, Seema Kumari, Richa Sharma, Parveen, Ajay Vaid and Rajat Salgotra managed the events. On 24th of September, the events of Mime, Mimicry and Mono Acting would be conducted at Brig. Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu from 10 am onwards.