Finding solutions on the island of Ireland

Mark Mistry/Andrew Connelly
Any day now movement is expected on the UK’s departure from the European Union. The Irish conundrum – how to protect the Good Friday Agreement and prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland – is one where a solution has so far evaded UK and EU negotiators. In this special despatch for Rising Kashmir, freelance reporters Mark Mistry and Andrew Connelly explore how Brexit, against the backdrop of a thirty-year war whose scars run deep on either side of the Irish Sea, is tugging at the constitutional strings binding the UK together.
Garrett Carr’s lilting tones contrast starkly with his bleak surroundings. We are standing in Short Strand, in the shadow of a Peace Wall. These imposing structures, comprised of brick and barbed wire, snake through central Belfast as visual reminder of separation and the still-present need for security measures. The city found itself at the epicentre of The Troubles; the decades-long war between rival unionist and republican paramilitaries over the political status of Northern Ireland that saw British Army checkpoints, soldiers and watchtowers uncomfortably entrenched along Ireland’s border.
In the September sunshine, Carr, an academic and author of The Rule of the Land: Walking Ireland’s Border, revisits his own experience of checkpoints during The Troubles: “I didn’t mind as a child, I thought it was kind of an adventure. But someone like my father found it challenging. I think because it was a place where his identity was challenged, where suddenly - half an hour from our house - he had to explain who he was and where he was going to somebody with a gun.”
Barring a few exceptions, discussion of the potential effects of Brexit upon peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland went largely unnoticed during the UK-EU Referendum campaign in 2016.
Since then it has become the subject of fevered debate as the UK reshapes its economic and political relationship with the EU. After March 2019, the Irish frontier will be the UK’s only land border with the EU.
In Westminster, politicians use a series of acronyms to describe various proposals for managing potential changes to the rules of trade between the UK and the EU and how this affects peace in Northern Ireland. Suggested solutions include the use of technology to mitigate the need for physical inspections. But, as Charles Grant of the Centre for European Reform – a think tank aimed at improving the EU and strengthening its role worldwide - notes, ‘there is no example in the world of a single market and a customs union not having checks on their border’. The existence of such checks would be ‘bad for [the] peace process’, he adds.
Talk of borders, checks and customs has very different connotations in Northern Ireland compared with the rest of the UK (Wales, Scotland & England).
‘People in the border region of NI and Ireland are very sensitive to what the border means’, Dr Katy Hayward, sociologist and respected Brexit expert at Queen’s University Belfast, explains.
“Border guards and customs officials may be targets for paramilitary violence. The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said they would be and we know from historical experience that they could well be. That’s not really the point, it’s all that people would have to go through…registering and declaring goods, being monitored, all of this means the border comes back as a part of people’s experience.”
Hayward’s fears are echoed by those directly affected. Speaking to Rising Kashmir by a derelict customs post in the Irish border town of Killeen, farmer Damian McGenity said:
“It’s not that anyone wants to go back to any kind violence or trouble, absolutely not.”
McGenity is a vocal member of ‘Border Communities AgainstBrexit’, a pressure group composed of people from either side of the border. For him, the practicalities of border checks risk reigniting largely dormant discord.
“When you create the situation, or the possibility of it…you put a customs man on this road and some guy in a truck gets frustrated and punches him, he feels that he needs more security and he needs a policeman to protect him, and somebody doesn’t like the policeman for political reasons, and that policeman then needs a soldier because he thinks he’s not secure enough...you take the lid off Pandora’s Box.”
McGenity shakes his head. “It’s madness, when there is complete peace here.”
Business and the border
While security concerns are unsurprisingly uppermost in people’s minds, disruption to trade flows across borders, whether North/South (between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland) or East/West (the Republic and the rest of the UK) furrows the brow of many a business leader. The overwhelming majority, on either side of the border, are united against its hardening.
Firms and supply chains are deeply integrated into an all-island market. Some 177,000 HGVs and 208,000 light commercial vehicles cross the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (ROI) each month, using around 200 roads. More than one third of Northern Ireland’s total exports go to the (ROI), equivalent to £3.4bn per annum, according to the Confederation of British Industry, a business group.
Creating barriers within the all-island market would therefore be deeply damaging. The UK represents the biggest market for businesses in Northern Ireland - sales to rest of the UK were worth 1.5 times the value of all Northern Ireland exports.
Martin McVicar, Managing Director of Combilift, a specialist forklift truck manufacturer, opened the firm’s new global headquarters in Monaghan, just south of the border, earlier this year. His business was established in 1998 - the same year as the Good Friday Agreement – the deal which brought 30 years of sectarian conflict to an end. His firm already exports 98% of its products to 85 countries worldwide, and around 10% of Comblilift’s workforce live in Northern Ireland. ‘They travel across the border daily to work and for them, they don’t think of it as another country’, McVicar says.
Yet uncertainty is already biting. “It’s very hard to Brexitproof a business because none of us know the final outcome.
“When the word [s] ‘hard brexit’ started to appear a year ago, we realised if there’s a hard border and no free trade agreement we’d end up paying import duties on our raw material coming from the UK.”
Speaking with Rising Kashmir in a meeting room overlooking his company’s factory floor, McVicar observes how ambiguity is already affecting investment, forcing him to act accordingly.
“We are actively looking for new suppliers from mainland Europe or Ireland rather than trying to increase our supply base from the UK…we still deal with many UK suppliers, but our supply base is not growing from the UK.”
Constitutional consequences
Of Britain’s four nations, Northern Ireland and Scotland voted decisively in favour of remaining in the European Union. The considerable complexities thrown up by implementing the referendum decision are further magnified by the potential constitutional consequences.
Dr Hayward suggests that a hard Brexit could lead to greater calls for a united Ireland, as people would be voting no longer just for reunification, but remaining in the EU.
She adds: “The threat to the constitution won’t come from resurgence of Irish nationalism but the direct consequences of Brexit on the UK itself and the stability of the UK and Scotland too”.
The intransigence of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose 10 MPs give UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s fragile government a slim majority in parliament, coupled with the absence of a functioning devolved administration in further complicates the picture. Meanwhile, on Monday this week Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon put forward her own proposals for Brexit. Her party led a failed attempt at securing independence from the UK in 2014 and her followers continue to seek a rerun.
Peace and ‘peace walls’
Garrett Carr described them as a blunt tool for a blunt situation’.
“’Peace wall’ is an ironic name. I suppose in a crude way they do [keep the peace]. Keeping things segregated keeps things calm in a way. But there is a sense of loss about them. The people living right against these walls and they don’t need the risk of taking them down. It’s peace of mind at most, as opposed to peace being the opposite of war. It’s not that kind of peace that they achieve.”
The people living on either side of Belfast’s peace walls – and indeed the border - will hope that Brexit’s next steps don’t jeopardise 20 years of progress on an island no stranger to the perfidy of politicians.