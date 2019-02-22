Financial Literacy Camp held at Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsBARAMULLA, FEBRUARY 21:
To disseminate awareness among masses about various financial and banking services, J&K Grameen Bank Branch Pathla, in collaboration with NABARD, today organized a day long “Financial literacy-cum-awareness camp" here at Jahama Kanispora. The event witnessed the participation of a large number of stakeholders and other civil society members.
Regional Officer Jk Grameen Bank Opinder Kishan was the chief guest at the event.
The experts elaborated on various schemes and their benefits. They called upon the people to come forward and avail the benefits of these welfare schemes.
Branch Head, Mohammad Rafiq Shah highlights the role played by J&K Grameen Bank in turning around the lives of many. He underlined the role of Banks in uplifting the socio economic conditions of people and enumerated the progress made in various sectors.
The chief guest highlighted various loan schemes offered at reasonable rates by J&K Grameen Bank. He said that providing hassle free credit facilities to the rural people is the priority of the Bank.