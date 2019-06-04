Financial Awareness in Jammu and Kashmir

June 04, 2019 | Aamir Ayoub Mir

Financial Awareness is the need of the hour in our state as it is one the things that affects the economy of a country as well of a state to a very large extent. For an average Indian, Financial literacy is yet to become a priority. Most of the people are still involved with conventional savings practices. The picture of our state is much shadier with respect to rest of India regarding Financial Awareness.

According to its definition, the term Financial Literacy means ‘the ability to use skills and knowledge tom take effective and informed money-management decisions. For a country like India, this plays a bigger role as it is considered an important adjunct to promotion of financial inclusion and ultimately financial stability.

As per a global survey by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, less than 25% of adults in South Asian adults are financially literate. Nearly 76% of Indian Adults don’t even know the basic concepts of finance. The knowledge and awareness of Financial Markets in our state is very low.

Financial Literacy advocates the transition from conventional saving practices to more growth oriented investing opportunities. Moving from the conventional practices of savings fixed deposits, to more modern opportunities of investment options in the financial markets that have better returns and the tax saving benefits with various investment plans is much more beneficial than the age old banking practices.

It must be noted that the JK Bank has done a lot to improve the levels of financial inclusion in the state of J&K. The great initiative taken by the JK Bank to mobilize the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Financial Services to revive its depository services may prove out to be the shot in the arm the weak economy of J&K requires to develop to such a level that can relate it to the rest of the country as well as the World even a bit.

The JKBFSL; provide Demat as well as Trading services on its platform and that too at a low cost that may be availed by all sections of the society. Also the facilitation of providing access to the country’s leading Mutual Fund houses like Aditya Birla Sun Life, Reliance India Ltd, Union Trust of India, etc.

The wholly owned subsidiary of JK bank was setup in the year 2008 to carry on the activities of Stock Broking, Depository Services, Distribution of Insurance (both life and non-life), and Distribution of mutual funds distribution of credit cards and collection of utility bills. The company took over the depository business of NSDL/CDSL from J&K Bank weft 1st January 2013 and started operations as a fully fledged Broker of NSE /BSE weft 1st March 2013.

A journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step, and true to this adage, the JKBFSL planted its roots in first instance in depository services.

The JKBFSL as of now is currently offering Stock Broking activities in NSE/BSE segment and NSE/BSE cash segment and NSE Futures and Options. The JKBFSL offers the state of art infrastructure powered by worlds leading Thomson Reuters Ltd. The JKBFSL spans over Jammu, Kashmir, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

