Finance Deptt releases Rs 155.50 crores for various projects

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 6:
In the furtherance of instructions given by Governor N N Vohra, the State Finance Department Monday released Rs 155.50 crores as advance for various projects undertaken by Public Works Department, PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Health & Medical Education Department and Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.
Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Navin K Choudhary informed that Rs 101.44 crores have been released for various ongoing works of Public Works (R&B) Department, Rs 49.40 crores for PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Rs 2.70 crores in favor of Health & Medical Education Department and Rs 1.98 crores in favor of Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department. Further, for undertaking various works under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, Rs 6.00 crores have been released to the Horticulture Department.
Principal Secretary Finance further stated that all departments have been asked to immediately submit Utilization Certificates for the previous tranche(s) of released funds, which are continuing to pend in most cases.
It may be recalled that the Governor has directed all Administrative Secretaries to timely furnish Utilization Certificates to enable State Government to obtain next tranche of funds under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Governor has also directed Principal Secretary Finance to regularly update him and submit a list of Departments who fail to timely furnish Utilization Certificates.