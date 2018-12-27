About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Finance Deptt releases over Rs 6 cr under BADP

Published at December 27, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 26:

The Finance Department on Wednesday released Rs 6.66 crore as balance 50% funds for fiscal 2018-19 under state share to the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department for implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Border Area Development Programme (BADP).
According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, the funds shall be utilized for specific purpose under BADP after observing all codal formalities.
“Proper and transparent e-tendering process has to be adopted in the execution of works and purchase of material/equipment, the order said adding that there shall be no overlapping of funds from any other source including languishing projects funded through JKIDFC.
It said the funds released should be used for productive works and not utilized for clearing any past liabilities and shouldn’t be parked unnecessarily.

