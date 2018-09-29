Finance Deptt designates officials for management role in JKIDFC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 28:
The Finance Department Friday ordered assigning the management role in the newly established Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Ltd to the officers of the Finance Department.
According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Nazim Zai Khan shall act as the Executive Director of the Company in addition to his own assignments.
Deputy Director Budget, Finance Department, ShafaatYehya shall act as the General Manager and Member Secretary of the Company in addition to his own assignments.
Furthermore, Nimisha Abrol shall work as Project Manager (IT Wing) of the Company in addition to her own work in the Finance Department.