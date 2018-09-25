Finance Dept submits report to SHRC

Srinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday said that the government has released additional Rs six crore for the treatment of hemophilia patients across the State.
The SHRC in a statement issued to locval newsgathering agency, KNS, said that the Finance department Jammu and Kashmir has filed a report to the Commission—claiming that the government has released additional amount of Rs 350.00 lakhs and 250.00 lakhs in favour of Principal GMC, Srinagar and Principal GMC, Jammu respectively through BEAMS under detailed head 081-Drugs and instruments, MH:2210-Medical and Public Health, exclusively for the treatment of Hemophilia patients.
The report was filed after the commission passed directions on 30-08-2018 in case titled Syed Majid, President Hemophilia Association of Kashmir for providing funds on permanent basis for treatment of hemophilia patients throughout the state.
The statement reads that the government also advised the department to arrange Rs 200.00 lakhs for the purpose from NHM society for further distribution to the two Principal Medical Colleges on pro-rata basis.