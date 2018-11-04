Finally Srinagar Airport to have announcements in Kashmiri

Musaib MehrajSrinagar:
Airport Authority of India officials on Saturday announced that Kashmiri language would be used in their daily announcement schedule from this Monday.
Speaking during the 39th, Adbee Markaz Kamraz, Annual Kashmiri Conference, Director Airports, Srinagar, Akash Deep Mathur, informed that the airport would start use of Kashmiri language in the daily announcements from Monday. He also informed that the airport would be formally named as Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport. “Cultural identity in Kashmir must be kept intact and alive and therefore we have decided to have announcements in the local language apart from Urdu and English language.”
Meanwhile, during the conference, literati discussed the changing perspective of Kashmiri language—saying that Kashmiri languages should be respected and its speakers must come forward to involve it at every platform to impress its importance.
The event was organized by prominent literary organization, Adbee Markaz Kamraz (AMK) at Tagore Hall, Srinagar. Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai was the guest of honour on the occasion. Noted researcher and historian, Mohammad Yousuf Taing, Vice-Chancellor, IUST, Professor Mushtaq Siddique, Farooq Rafiabadi, President AMK were the chief guests on the occasion.
Ganai on the occasion said that the need to preserve our culture, language is huge and he completely agrees with the fact that language plays a massive role in depicting the culture of any region.
“Our culture is not a voluntary one and we should help ourselves to preserve our rich culture. Also the Department of School Education is keen to introduce Kashmiri subject in higher classes so they should go ahead with the thought and send us the roadmap and we can take the matter forward,” Ganai said.
He said the Urdu language is also “suffering” and people should also take a stand to preserve the Urdu language as well. “Private schools here have the deficiency of Urdu teachers as a result kids are not able to read and write Urdu properly so there is a need to preserve both Kashmiri as well as the Urdu language,” he said.
Mohammad Yousuf Taing said the traces of Kashmiri language can be found way back in 400 BC and there should be different institutions in every nook and corner of the state where the language should be institutionalized.
Taing discussed his personal experiences during his days in different countries when people used to get identified on the basis of language.
“We should speak Kashmiri more and more, and also let our children speak. A person is only identified by his language whenever he meets a person abroad irrespective of the fact whatever he wears or does but once he speaks that gives us an impression about his culture,” he said.
Professor Mushtaq Siddique on the occasion said UNESCO has declared 21st February as Mother Tongue Language day because 40 per cent of the languages have become extinct and they want to revive these languages.
“We must take the stand from our homes because preserving our culture has nothing to do with the governments, teachers, schools, universities but if we start speaking it proudly at our homes that would definitely help,” Siddique said.
Muhammad Shafi Pandit on the occasion said that the only thing bringing about a change is that we should look and analyze ourselves what needs to be done.
“Everything would be streamlined only if we change ourselves, preserving our culture is possible if we change our mindset and take a stand ourselves,” Pandit said.
Prof Neerja Mattoo said; “We should be proud in speaking Kashmiri.” She said that there shouldn’t be any hesitation in speaking ones native language.
“Our children shouldn’t shy away from speaking Kashmiri. We must take pride that we belong to Kashmir and we must do our every bit to do the services to our motherland,” Mattoo said.
Civil society member, Shakeel Qalander, on the occasion said time has changed and the change is good as well as bad.
“Changing perspective of Kashmiri language should be categorized in four categories; Religion, Politics, Economy and Religion,” he said.
“All these things have played a part in changing the perspective of Kashmiri language because time has changed and these things have evolved as well thus making an impact on the Kashmiri language,” he said.
An open house session was also held during which various dignitaries present spoke about the importance of Kashmiri language and thus should be preserved.
Director of School Education, Ghulam Nabi Itoo on the occasion said that the department was keen to make the Kashmiri language compulsory in higher classes and also the language should be introduced at the higher secondary level as well.
MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid during the event urged the state administration to rename the airport as Sheikh ul Alam International Airport.
“A particular section always tries to sink the boat and we should not look at a particular section of the society, the language should be preserved and all the major steps must be taken,” Rashid said.