Final randomization of polling staff held at Budgam

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Observers for 5 Assembly segments of Budgam, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi and Karnesh Sharma along with District Election Officer (DEO), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today presided over the final randomization of polling staff for the General Lok Sabha Election-2019 during a meeting held at New Conference Hall, Budgam.

Nodal Officer Elections, Assistant Returning Officers, Nodal Officer Electronic Voting Machine Management, Deputy DEO Budgam, Nodal Officer, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, Nodal Officer IT Management, were also present on the occasion.

The observers also took stock of process of webcasting, distribution and collection of election-related material, installation of CCTVs at all identified places.

The DEO briefed about the arrangements put in place to ensure free and fair polls across the district. While giving the details, the DEO said that under 3rd randomization, polling parties were allotted to each polling station. She said that all the polling parties shall be deputed to their respective polling stations on April 17. The DEO said that 114 polling parties will be dispatched to Chadoora, 143 to Budgam, 131 to Beerwah, 130 to Khansaheb and 106 to Charsharief assembly segments.