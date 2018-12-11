Final phase of panchayat polls today

68745 electors to exercise franchise for Sarpanch halqas, 20688 for Panch wards: CEO
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 10:
The voting for 9th and final phase of Panchayat polls would be held on Tuesday at 452 polling stations in Kashmir division.
According to Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Shaleen Kabra 346 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive in this Phase.
He said 430 candidates are in the fray for 55 Sarpanch and 138 Panch seats while 68 Sarpanchs and 433 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.
He said in the areas going to polls tomorrow, electorate of 68745 would be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 20688 for Panch constituencies.
“Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling station,” he said.
CEO said orders have been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the Courts and wherever necessary Notifications reappointing the election schedules have been issued. “All such orders/notifications are available at website of CEO J&K”.
Kabra said Basic Minimum Facilities (BMF) have been ensured in all the polling stations across the State for Phase-III. Photo Voter Slips have been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.
He said senior government officers have been appointed as General Observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of Panchayat Elections, 2018. “Also, Expenditure Observers are keeping a watch on the expenditure by the candidates. In addition, for the poll day, Micro Observers have been placed in polling stations, particularly those considered hypersensitive. Besides, the Zonal and Sector Magistrates too have been deployed.”
CEO said Control Rooms have been established in all the districts across the State to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public. Security arrangements have been made including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).