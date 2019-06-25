Final phase of JCR flyover will be completed by June 30: DC Srinagar

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary on Monday said the last phase of Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh (JCR) flyover will be completed by June 30.

“Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover being completed on June 30. Ramp & roads/site clearance by July 15. #EndofEra. 100 days of lifetime learning. Thankful to entire team”,” tweeted Shahid Choudhary.

Earlier on May 22, the second phase of the flyover was thrown open to public by the Governor J&K, Satya Pal Malik.

Once completed, the 2.4 kilometre flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla – will substantially decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh.