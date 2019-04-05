Final phase of EVM randomisation held for Srinagar constituency

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The second phase of randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Lok Sabha elections to the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency was held Wednesday under the supervision of the Returning Officer Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Election observers for the Constituency and Chief Election agents of contesting candidates were also present on the occasion.

During this final phase of randomization the EVM and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines selected and allotted to assembly constituencies during the first phase of randomization held at the district level were allocated to polling stations.

Totals of 235, 857 and 624 each of Control Units, Ballot Units and VVPATs have been allotted to Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam segments of this parliamentary constituency respectively.

Each segment has also been allotted a reserved 20 percent of EVM machines to take care of exigencies.

The allotment of EVMs in both the first and the second randomizations were made through the EVM Management Software (or EMS).

The downloaded list of these machines allotted to polling stations was also shared with all contesting political parties and candidates.

Speaking on the occasion the RO highlighted the importance of the randomization process which he said is to ensure free and fair polls involving no human intervention. Earlier he briefed the political representatives about the randomization process.

Assistant Returning Officers for all 15 assembly constituencies, Nodal Officers for EVMs among other concerned officers associated with the elections in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency were present on the occasion.