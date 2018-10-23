Final match of cricket tournament held at TRC Srinagar

Secretary YS&S distributes prizes to winning team, felicitates young budding cricketers
SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 22:
Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez yesterday witnessed the final match of Cricket Tournament 2018 being organized by the Dalgate Cricket Fraternity at TRC Srinagar in which 32 teams participated in the tournament.
The final match was won by Life Fitness Cricket by defeating team of Sultan-ul-Arifee. The winning team was awarded with Trophy and cash prize of Rs 25000 and Runner Up team was given Trophy and cash prize of Rs 15000.
Man of the Series award was given to Mr Ishfaq while as Mr Asrar was awarded man of the Match.
Secretary YS&S Sarmad Hafeez gave away the trophies and cash prizes to winning and runner up team. He congratulated both the teams for making into the finals and entertaining the cricket lovers by their game.
Reiterating the government’s commitment in up-gradation of sports infrastructure in the state, he said that various initiatives have been taken in this regard and every possible step is being taken to encourage the youth in taking participation in sports activities.
He said that such tournaments are helping the budding cricketers in getting a platform to display their sport talent. Department of Youth Services & Sports is in the process of identifying the talent among the youth and specialized coaching is also being provided to them to further excel at national and international level.
Sarmad Hafeez said that the youth from our state has immense talent which only needs proper training/coaching which JK Sports Council & Sports Department is taking care of.
On the occasion, Secretary YS&S also felicitated the young budding cricketers below the age of 10 and wished them best for their future. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers for organizing the tournament and giving opportunity to the players.