Final hearing of Romana hit and run case

April 05, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Victim’s parents optimistic of justice

After waiting for a decade, parents of hit and run victim Romana are optimistic that justice in their daughter’s case shall prevail ‘soon’.

On May 03, 2009, Romana, daughter of Dr Javed Shabnum of Bagh-i-Mehtab, was crushed to death by a speeding car at Parraypora here. The accused duo was charged with murder on 13th March 2010.

The accused in the case are charged with murder under section 302 RPC. They are also charged under sections 294, 201 and 34 of RPC.

Father of Romana, Javed Shabnum told The Rising Kashmir that in a recent hearing of the case, the accused was not present. “We have a final hearing of the case on April 16 and 17."

“We have waited for 10 years, but we didn't lose hope. I am hopeful that I will get justice. My Romana will not come again. But, this case will be an example for others. Other girls in our valley should be safe and free. My daughter was my beloved. I don't want any other father to suffer like me," he said.

Shabnum said there were two accused in the case, but one was set free as he was a juvenile. “He should be also punished. If a juvenile will kill somebody's daughter, he deserves punishment."

Nayeema, mother of Romana said she is hopeful that she will get justice and the accused will be punished. “We suffered a lot in these 10 years. It is not easy to bear the pain of losing a daughter, she said.

The parents appealed the government and the court to announce the final hearing of the case as soon as possible.

“Ten years have passed and we are still waiting for the justice. In these 10 years, the judges retired and then new judges joined. The case got delayed so was my justice,” they said.

Senior Advocate, Abdul Aziz Teli who is advocating the case of Romana said the court has fixed two days for the final hearing. “I have pressed for the prosecution. Now, the defense lawyer also has to come forward. "

"There were two accused in the case. But one boy was declared as juvenile and is out on bail. The other one is behind bars since last 10 years," he said.

Recently, defense counsel began the final arguments in Romana hit-and-run in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar.