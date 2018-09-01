Final electoral rolls published for municipal polls: CEO

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
The State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Friday notified public and the political parties that the final publication of electoral rolls had been made on August 31, 2018, with reference to January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date.
These rolls should be used for the conduct of the forthcoming municipal polls, the CEO said
According to the notification issued by the CEO, the draft electoral rolls for the municipal corporations and councils committees were published on August 4, 2018 by the Chief Electoral Jammu and Kashmir under the rules governing conduct of municipal polls.
Public notices were issued for revision of electoral rolls by filing claims and objections for addition, deletion, correction and transposition, as per the notified schedule.
The draft rolls were made available on the website of CEO, J&K at www.ceojk.nic.in along with the details of electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers, and polling stations level officers.
The period for filling claims and objections was initially up to August 1, 2018, which was later extended to August 18, 2018.
The facility for filing claims electronically was also provided for the first-ever time in respect of the municipal rolls.
Further, Kashmiri migrants were informed that they may exercise their vote in their respective municipal body through postal ballot.
Special camps were held on August 5 and 12 and disposal of claims, objections and updation of the rolls was undertaken thereafter.