File response to PIL on bakery, poultry adulteration: HC directs Govt

Srinagar:
State High Court (HC) directed the government to file response regarding the practice of adulteration in bakery shops and poultry farms.
The division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey passed the orders after an application was moved by advocate Ateeb Kanth in the court.
Advocate Kanth said that the bakers bake morning bread in a very unhygienic place.
The application said that the baker shops are not being regulated by the officials and they work in the violation of the Food Safety and Standard Act.
“They use the increasing amount of sodium bicarbonate in order to get the fluffy texture of bread and it is scientifically proven that sodium bicarbonate can cause metabolic alkalosis and is unsafe for human consumption,” reads the application.
Advocate Kanth submitted before the court that a section of bakery owners uses non-food grade chemicals such as ammonium bicarbonate, sodium cyclamate, urea fertilizer and toxic coloring agents that are poisoning for the human body.
He further said that these chemicals are used to make the food attractive to customers and to preserve them for long period which can cause ailments ranging from stomach upset to malfunctioning of vital organs including kidney and liver, and even cancer in the long run.
The matter of adulteration in poultry chicken was also brought into the notice of court.
The court was informed that the chickens are injected with antibiotics by poultry owners to promote their growth so that they look bigger in size.
“The practice has been witnessed in more parts of the city and 200 cases were registered against the shops. Even the eggs borne from these chickens are not safe,” Advocate Kanth said.
The counsel pleaded that the government should be directed to check the bakeries and poultry farms regularly as per the Act.
