File factual report: SHRC directs Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir States Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam to file factual report with regard to the establishment of forces camp in Redwani area of the district.
Member of the Commission, Dilshad Shaheen, while hearing the case passed the direction and asked the respondent to file their response before 20-11-2018.
The Commission said this after taking a suo-moto cognizance of the news reports and the petitions filed by different complainants.
According to the officials of SHRC, one of the petitions filed before the commission reads, “The residents want the removal of army camp from their (Redwani village) area.”
The document provided by SHRC states that the protesters said the area of Redwani village is already surrounded by two army camps. The camps are within the radius of three kilometres.