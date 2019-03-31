Fighting LS polls to heal wounds of youth, says BJP’s Anantnag candidate

March 31, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Former member Legislative Council, Sofi Yousuf of from Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday filed his nomination papers for Anantnag parliamentary seat before returning officer Anantnag.

He is the second candidate, after an independent female candidate Dr Ridwana Sanam, to file his nomination for Anantnag parliamentary seat. Former Chief Minister and PDP Chief, Mehbooba Mufti is also going to contest the parliament elections on Anantnag parliamentary seat. Earlier, Sofi Yousuf had also contested the assembly elections in 2014 from Srigufwara assembly seat of Anantnag district on BJP ticket.

Talking to reporters, Sofi said that he has always worked for the welfare of Kashmiri people as MLC and would like to expand the same if he is given a chance to serve people from a bigger platform.

“I have always tried to serve my people for their betterment during my tenure as MLC and I will continue to serve Kashmiris, particularly the youths of south Kashmir and those families who have been the victim of violence,” he said.

Sofi said that he doesn’t consider any opponents as a challenge rather throw a challenge to all of them. He said that when the rival parties (PDP, NC) boycotted recently held Urban Local bodies’ elections and Panchayat elections, it give him and his party to a chance to claim more seats on the ground.

“I was successful to form nine municipal committees out of 15 and also we have 850 sarpanchs and panchs in power from our party here,” he said. “I am fighting the elections with an intention to heal the wounds of youths which Mehbooba Mufti has inflicted on them,” Sofi claimed, adding “When our youths were not safe during Mehbooba’s tenure, we took back the support as our party is not power hungry. Our party is here to safeguard the youths of the valley,” he added.

