Fight us not our families, LeT to Forces

Srinagar, Aug 27 :
The militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Monday said the government forces should fight them instead of their families.
“Fight the militants not their families. Refrain from entering houses and resorting to vandalism. Otherwise, you will have to pay for it. And you won't be able to safeguard your houses,” says the militant belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba in a video message addressed to police personnel.
The militants, according to the video, will take further steps only after the police act. “We know who are vandalizing our houses and threatening our families. We request them to stop it. If they don’t they should be ready for death,” the outfit adds.
The four-minute video of a militant, Waris belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba has gone viral on social media and is mainly addressed towards government forces, warning them of attacking their families and houses “in case the forces’ harassment of the families of the militants does not stop”.
Citing Quranic verses, the militant says that it is the religion of Islam that prohibits them from “acting against the families of government forces like they do”.
“We don’t transgress even in the enmity as the Quran prescribes us not to. However, if we do, not even a single house of government forces or politicians associated with India will be safe,” he warns.
The militants, he says, follow the path of Prophet, “which prohibits us from indulging in transgression.”
Terming the government forces “who attack militant families as impotent and cowards”, he goes on to say that they never believe in attacking families of forces for revenge.
The militant in the video says that the Kashmiri people very well know that who their friend is and who is their enemy.
The video has surfaced a day another family of a militant alleged that forces last night thrashed the inmates. The family members of Hizb militant Tariq Shamim Sheikh alleged that the government forces barged inside the house at Mulu Chitragam Shopian and thrashed the inmates and also vandalized the property. (GNS)