About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fight against terrorism, not against any religion, says PM Modi

Published at March 01, 2018 12:40 PM 0Comment(s)3132views


Fight against terrorism, not against any religion, says PM Modi

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the fight against terrorism and radicalisation was not against any religion, but against a mindset that misguided the young.Every religion promotes human values, the Prime Minister said in his address at a conference on ‘Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation’, where Jordan’s King Abdullah II was also present.India, the Prime Minister added, had been a “cradle of all major religions in the world”.Indian democracy is a celebration of age-old pluralism, Modi said.

According to him, all faiths promoted human values. “...therefore, our youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able to use modern technology”, he said.

Sharing his views on religion, Abdullah II said faith should hold humanity together.Faith allowed us to prosper and thrive, he said while emphasising that people should reject voices which spread hatred.“Our strongest defence against turmoil is inclusion,” he said

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top