Fifteen shops damaged in Gulmarg fire

July 13, 2019 | Agencies

At least 15 shops were gutted in a devastating fire on Saturday at the world famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, about 55 km from here in this north Kashmir, official sources said.

They said a fire broke out in the main market at Gulmarg. Before the fire tenders could reach the site, fire spread to majority shops in the market.

The blaze was brought under control after several hours.