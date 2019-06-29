Field Archery camp held

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The two days Field Archery Coaching Camp cum Championship concluded here at Bluebells School Khanyar in which more than 80 students boys and girls took part.

The two day coaching was held under the supervision of Field Archery Association of J&K’s Mudasir and Aamir along with Secretary Mukhtar Rasool Bhat

On the concluding ceremony Chairman Bluebells School Shafat Ahmad along with its principal Sumaira and Physical Education Teacher distributed medals and merit certificates among 24 top archers of the school who later on will participate in District and Inter-School competitions.