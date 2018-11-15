Fiddling with JK’s special status unacceptable: Mehbooba

‘It can turn State into a veritable inferno’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday reiterated that any attempt taken through legal or administrative route to fiddle with the State’s special status will be unacceptable to the people of the state.
Addressing party functionaries and workers of Anantnag and Pahalgam, Mehbooba said while it is legitimate for the political parties like PDP to seek peoples’ trust and their representation but it is not just for seeking power.
She said the ultimate aim in Jammu and Kashmir has to be the permanent resolution of the problems which have cost the state very dearly for the last seven decades.
“Mere change of governments or any attempt at disrupting the established political order will only push the state and the country into a deeper mess,” she said.
Mehbooba said whether in government or out, PDP has remained at the forefront to pitch for dialogue and reconciliation between the two countries and make peace inseparable feature of the violence-hit state.
She cautioned that any fiddling with the special status of State is fraught with dangerous consequences and has the tendency to turn the state into a veritable inferno.
“We strongly believe that Indian constitution has enough space to accommodate aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir but unfortunately the atmosphere is fouled by the attempts being made to fiddle with its special status and louse of mistrust has risen out of that,” Mehbooba said adding any such attempt made through the legal or administrative route would be unacceptable to the people of the state.
The PDP chief said soon after elections were held in Pakistan, the government there made an attempt to reach out to India but unfortunately perhaps because of the elections in India slated next year, same couldn’t be reciprocated.
“But we must look forward to acceptable and peaceful solution of Kashmir. Those at the helm must realize that there is no substitute to talks between India and Pakistan and between centre and the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.