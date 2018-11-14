Fiddling with JK’s special status impermissible, unacceptable: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said in a statement that “any attempt taken through legal or administrative route to fiddle with JK’s special status will be unacceptable to the people of the state.”
Addressing party functionaries and workers of Anantnag and Pahalgam, the PDP chief stated “while it was legitimate for the political parties like PDP to seek peoples’ trust and their representation but it is not just for seeking power.”
She said that the ultimate aim in Jammu and Kashmir has to be the “permanent resolution of our problems which have cost the state very dearly for the last seven decades.” She said that mere change of governments or any attempt at disrupting the established political order will only push the state and the country into a “deeper mess”.