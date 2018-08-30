Fiddling with Article 35-A will result in mass uprising: JKRTI

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 29:
JKRTI Movement on Wednesday said that at any fiddling with the article 35-A will result in worst ever mass uprising in Kashmir.
Chairman of JKRTI, Raja Muzaffar Bhat said this while holding a protest demonstration here in Press Enclave Srinagar in connection with the hearing of Article 35-A which is being listed on August 31 in Apex court of India.
During the protest, Bhat said, “We will preserve our identity at all cost and won’t let anyone tinker with this. We appeal the authorities not to take it lightly as it can prove bloodier than the year 2016.”
Bhat cautioned the people of Kashmir to be vigilant and “know the tricks”.
“The state is playing with us. Some vested people drop a notion that this is done for our good but this will definitely ruin our identity.”
