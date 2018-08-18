Fiddling with Art 35-A will be assault on identity, autonomy of JK: NC

Jammu:
Accusing the BJP of trying to wipe out state subject law in Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference leader and district president Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen on Friday said that any fiddling with Article 35-A or Article 370 “will be not only seen as an assault on dignity and honour but as an assault on the identity & autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir.”
According to an official, he was addressing a daylong meeting of prominent party functionaries of Banihal constituency held in party's central office in Banihal,
He said tinkering with Article 35-A “could take away the right of state subject certificate, which otherwise, is protecting the distinct identity of the state.”
“State's special status is non-negotiable. It forms the only constitutional and legal bridge of accession between Jammu & Kashmir and rest of the country,” he said.
Lashing out at PDP for “facilitating the long cherished desire of its previous alliance partner BJP to realize the dream of its founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to circumvent and subvert the constitution of the state and attributes of Article 370”.
“Deliberate callousness shown by previous government lead by Mehbooba Mufti clearly indicates the tacit connivance of PDP in allowing the step-by-step erosion of Article 370 through a series of politically patronized cases and litigation.”
Shaheen said that NC won't allow anyone to “toy around with Article 35 A or Article 370 and will continue to defend it.
“National Conference has rendered innumerable sacrifices, both in terms of their lives and power to safeguard J&K's special status and the party has been a custodian of the aspirations and Identity of the people of the state and it will continue to stand and oppose all attempts aimed to trivialize and undermine our special status in future."
District Vice Presidents Mohd Afzal Wani, Saif Ud Din Dar, Block Presidents Abdul Ahad Shan, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, Abdul Khalil Sohil, Youth leaders Tariq Dar, Mukhtiyar Ahmed and others also addressed the meeting, the statement said.