Fiddling with Art 35-A can trigger catastrophe in SA: KEA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan Wednesday said the hearing on Article 35A has heightened tension in Jammu and Kashmir as people are apprehensive about their fate.
“Any fiddling with the Article 35A can trigger a catastrophe in entire south Asia,” Khan said.
He said revocation of Article 35A would mean that people of all three regions of the State would lose their share of resources in the state including jobs and land.
“People of this state will end up like Palestinians and their land will be taken away by outsiders. We will lose our identity,” he said.
“When New Delhi should have been serious to take measures to improve situation through initiation of efforts for final settlement Kashmir, some hidden forces are hell bent to keep Kashmir on the boil through such sinister petitions and people are being pushed towards a decisive battle,” said Khan, who also heads Kashmir Traders and Federation (KTMF).
“We appeal the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions challenging validity of Article 35A so that wild fears in minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir come to an end once for all,” he said.
Khan said Kashmir Inc was not only speaking on behalf of business community of the Valley but also making public the popular sentiment of the people of the state.
“Like other Kashmiris, we have always sacrificed for the cause of Kashmir. We won’t mind to sacrifice everything if our existence is at stake,” he said.
The KEA chairman supported the stand of JRL and Kashmir’s civil society on the issue.
“It was a collective responsibility of every sane individual to be extra cautious,” he added.