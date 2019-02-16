Fidayeen’s Father: Killings Don’t Benefit Anyone

‘India, Pak should talk to resolve Kashmir issue, save human lives’
Javid SofiPulwama, Feb 15:
Killings, whether of the militants or the government forces, do not benefit anyone, said Ghulam Hassan Dar, the father of Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar, on Friday.
Adil had on Thursday rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy, killing at least 44 CRPF men at Lethpora on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Talking to reporters at his Gundibagh residence in Pulwama, Dar said New Delhi and Islamabad should engage in a dialogue process to resolve the vexed Kashmir issue and to save human lives.
“The protracted Kashmir conflict is consuming human lives on either side of the ideological divide and loss of human lives, weather it is my son or the government forces, doesn't benefit anyone,” he said.
He said the killings of militants or the government forces leaves their families traumatized for life.
“I know how much painful it is to lose a son or a brother. Killings of thousands of militants or the killing of government forces in the past didn't help in resolving the Kashmir issue," he said. “Kashmir issue can be resolved only through talks.”
He said Government of India and the Government of Pakistan should talk on Kashmir to find a solution to the vexed issue so that human lives are saved from getting killed in the ongoing violence.
On what motivated his son to carry out a Fidayeen attack on the government forces, he blamed the unresolved Kashmir issue.
Before joining militant ranks, Adil used to do different jobs. Villagers here in Gundibagh recall him working as a painter, packaging apple in boxes, as a manual labourer and as a clergy besides being a student.
“He was to appear in the board examinations for class 12th but he went missing before the exams," they said.
The villagers and relatives had no clear answers as to what caused him to join the suicide squad of Jais-e-Mohammed outfit and to carry out the deadliest suicide attack in Kashmir militancy’s history.
However, they said various events could have transformed him.
“He was subjected to harassment by the government forces in 2016 at Kakapora area of Pulwama during a stone-pelting incident when he heading home,” his father said. “After he was let off, he asked us why he was harassed when he didn't pelt stones and was only heading home.”
Dar said he cooled down his tempers saying it was not a big deal.
He said another incident that could have had an impact on his psyche was when the troops tried to set his house afire following which Police registered an FIR against the incident.
Adil's cousin Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Gundibagh became a militant in 2016 and was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Malwari Newa, barely a week after joining militant ranks.
Manzoor, who was a driver, joined the militant ranks after the vehicle he was driving was seized near Bemina area of Srinagar.
The vehicle was suspected of carrying a group of LeT militants from Baramulla to Pulwama.
His relatives said Manzoor ran away with the militants to escape arrest and was killed a week later.
“Manzoor’s killing might also have affected Adil," his father said. “Such incidents make youth emotional.”
On March 14, 2018 Adil's another cousin and younger brother of Manzoor, Tawseef Ahmad went missing.
Five days later, Adil along with his first cousin, Sameer Ahmad Dar also went missing.
The family members tried to look out for their missing family members and issued a video appeal asking them to return home.
The villagers said Tawseef returned but Adil and Sameer didn't pay heed to the appeal.
They said when Tawseef, Police detained him and booked him under the Public Safety Act (PSA).